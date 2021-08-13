PS5 Restock at Best Buy Continues to Bring the Pain

Another substantial restock of the PlayStation 5 transpired at big-box retailer Best Buy today, and as you might have already expected, the purchasing process continued to bring about pain and frustration for many. After the PS5 sales started this afternoon, many began sharing news of their own latest attempt to grab the next-gen console. And although it was again an annoying endeavor for most, the restock did seem to result in a few notable wins.

The factor that continued to bother most people who were pursuing a PS5 at Best Buy today involved the way in which the storefront sells the consoles. At this point, Best Buy isn't shipping consoles directly to homes, which means that the only way you can get one is if your own local chain happens to have a PS5 in stock. So even though a large number of customers were able to get the PS5 in their cart today, they soon found that their own Best Buy locations didn't happen to have any consoles. Repeated instances of this continued to make many customers quite upset.

As mentioned, though, this PS5 restock today did end up having some more wins than usual. Even though the majority of these pursuits still came up empty-handed, others were able to finally have their moment in the sun and rest easy knowing that they finally got the console. If you'd like to see these reactions from many customers, you can keep reading on to see how it turned out.

Did you happen to pursue the PlayStation 5 at Best Buy today? And if so, were you able to finally get one? Let me know your own experience either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.