PS5 Restock at Best Buy Continues to Bring the Pain
Another substantial restock of the PlayStation 5 transpired at big-box retailer Best Buy today, and as you might have already expected, the purchasing process continued to bring about pain and frustration for many. After the PS5 sales started this afternoon, many began sharing news of their own latest attempt to grab the next-gen console. And although it was again an annoying endeavor for most, the restock did seem to result in a few notable wins.
The factor that continued to bother most people who were pursuing a PS5 at Best Buy today involved the way in which the storefront sells the consoles. At this point, Best Buy isn't shipping consoles directly to homes, which means that the only way you can get one is if your own local chain happens to have a PS5 in stock. So even though a large number of customers were able to get the PS5 in their cart today, they soon found that their own Best Buy locations didn't happen to have any consoles. Repeated instances of this continued to make many customers quite upset.
As mentioned, though, this PS5 restock today did end up having some more wins than usual. Even though the majority of these pursuits still came up empty-handed, others were able to finally have their moment in the sun and rest easy knowing that they finally got the console. If you'd like to see these reactions from many customers, you can keep reading on to see how it turned out.
Did you happen to pursue the PlayStation 5 at Best Buy today? And if so, were you able to finally get one? Let me know your own experience either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
It Finally Happened, But No Employee Discount
FINALLY secured a PS5. Of course it comes AFTER I no longer work at Best Buy— Matt Canon (@MattACanon) August 12, 2021
prevnext
The Pain Continues
prevnext
cant believe I had the ps5 in cart... in checkout... and then best buy really had to make me find a store for 5 minutes only to tell me every store within 250 miles was sold out... like... just send them more???— courtney 🌼 (@jiyongsvipp) August 12, 2021
We've Still Never Seen a PS5 on a Store Shelf
Ain't it wild that you STILL can't walk into a Best Buy / Walmart / Game Stop and buy a PS5?!— Fairway 🏌🏿♂️ (@blvckyuppie) August 12, 2021
prevnext
Same Problems Every Time
Seriously, how bad is Best Buy at this PS5 thing? They won't deliver (why?) and when i get it into my cart, it tesl me there's no store available to pickup for 250 miles. This has happened at least five times.— AQR (@AlexQRyan) August 12, 2021
prevnext
Patience Paid Off
Best Buy came thru!!!!!!!!!!!!!— TK (@YUNGWiZVRD) August 12, 2021
Finally secured the ps5!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
prevnext
Not Today, Bots
I was able to beat the bots and get a PS5 for retail on Best Buy 😭😭🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/v1LBLqBZsN— You Got Laid Yet? (@GirlGetLaid) August 12, 2021
prevnext
Suit Up
Putting on my clown nose as I try to get this fucking PS5 from best buy once more— no.1 David Lynch hater (@vault13guy) August 12, 2021
prevnext
The Shipping Problem Has to Change
OK BEST BUY SO I CAN ADD THE PS5 TO MY CART BUT YOU SAY THERES NO STORES THAT HAVE IT WITHIN 250 MILES AND ITS PICK UP ONLY— Lexi (@xleximarie_) August 12, 2021
prevnext
Grab the Kleenex
i managed to get a PS5 in my cart through Best Buy and it's not available for pickup in my city i'm gonna cry— Tiago (@yomamadotgov) August 12, 2021
prevnext
A Lucky Day for Some
Just secured a Digital PS5 for my bedroom on BestBuy... today has been a good day— Andrew (@Lowtown40) August 12, 2021
prev