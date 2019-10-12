Sony Confirms PlayStation 5 Reveal Window

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that it will not be revealing the PlayStation 5 this year, and will rather be waiting until 2020 rolls around before unveiling the next-gen PlayStation console to the world. Unfortunately, no further specifics have been revealed. In other words, when in 2020 exactly hasn’t been specified, but you’d assume Sony plans on copying the reveal approach it had with the PS4. Meaning, it will probably host a special PS5 presentation in early 2020 that reveals what the console looks like and divulges some salient details. And then later that year, in June, at E3, it will showcase more of the console and the games it will come packing at launch.

That said, at the moment of publishing, Sony hasn’t confirmed it will return to E3 next year. As you may know, it skipped the show this year, and there’s still a big question mark on whether the PlayStation makers will return to the decaying trade show. Many are assuming it will because it has a console to launch next year, but for now, there’s been no word from Sony or even any reports on what its intentions are for E3 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cats out of the bag, our next gen console will be unveiled and released next year! So humbled to be a part of WWS and working with amazing individuals. Incognito mode till then though 🕵️‍♂️ https://t.co/1y9DladDpE — Sam Parker (@lowpolyparker) October 8, 2019

As you will know, we actually don’t know a great deal about the PS5. We have a general sense of its innards and some benchmarks, but it remains a mystery just how powerful it is. We also have no clue when it will launch beyond simply sometime in holiday 2020, and there’s been no word of how much it will cost either. Further, we don’t know any of its launch games. In recent weeks, some have been speculating that Ghost of Tsushima may get pushed to be a big PS5 launch exclusive, but this week Sony reaffirmed — for a second time — that the game from Sucker Punch is still coming to the PS4.

Anyway, for more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the PlayStation 5, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console — and all things related to it — by clicking right here.