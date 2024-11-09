One of the Best Games of All Time Is Now Only $8 on PS5

Right now, courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, a 93-rated PS5 game is only $8. As this Metacritic rating suggests, the PS5 game in question is considered one of the greatest games of all time. The mystery game in question hails from 2008, though it recently received a PS5 remaster earlier this year.

In 2008, gamers were busy with the likes of Grand Theft Auto IV, Fallout 3, Gears of War 2, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Persona 4, Call of Duty: World at War, Fable III, Mario Kart Wii, Dead Space, Left 4 Dead, Mirror’s Edge, Army of Two, Spore, Devil May Cry 4, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Soulcalibur IV, God of War: Chains of Olympus, Battlefield: Bad Company, Rock Band 2, World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King, and Burnout Paradise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

2008 was one of all the all-time great years in gaming history. So perhaps it is fitting an all-time classic that came out in 2008 flew under the radar because of the large volume of major releases. Perhaps the most notable game missing from the list above is Braid from developer Number None, led by the developer Jonathan Blow, a pioneer in the industry.

At the time of its release, Braid was notable not just by its 93 on Metacritic, which made it one of the highest-rated games of its year, but because it was an indie release. While indie games are a dime a dozen now, back in 2008 they were brand new and novel. To this end, Braid help pioneer the indie scene we have today.

In 2024, a remaster of the game, Braid, Anniversary Edition, released on modern platforms, including PS5. And it is this release that is currently on sale for $7.99 via the PlayStation Store. This is the cheapest this version of the game has ever been, thanks to a 60 percent discount.

“Bend time to solve subtle platform puzzles in this update of the indie classic ‘Braid,’ featuring refreshed artwork and seriously in-depth creator commentary,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store for those unfamiliar with it. “Travel from a city house through a series of interconnected worlds where time behaves strangely, searching for an elusive Princess. Along the way you’ll explore memories and regrets that still haunt you. This Anniversary Edition remaster of the award-winning platformer contains fully repainted high-resolution graphics, new sound effects and extensive audio commentary.”

For more PlayStation 5 coverage — including everything from the latest official PS5 news, to the latest unofficial PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals like the one above — click here.