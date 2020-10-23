Travis Scott and Sony Release New PS5 Video

Travis Scott was one of the first people in the world to get his hands on the PS5, and now he and Sony have released a new promotional video together for the next-gen PlayStation console releasing next month. The new video doesn't feature any music or PS5 gameplay, but rather is more of an eclectic promotional piece featuring Travis Scott, some designers on the console at Sony, some custom and limited-edition PlayStation Nike shoes, Scott booting up the console, and Scott being literally blown away by the console. And that's the whole video.

At the moment, it's unclear if this video was made in collaboration with Sony, as the company has yet to share it on its social channels, or at least it hasn't at the moment of writing this. However, considering the Sony employees featured in the video, and the fact that Sony gave Travis Scott the console before anyone else, it's safe to assume Sony signed off on the video in some capacity.

As for the video itself, it's roughly 30-seconds long, which suggests it could be turned into a commercial for television, though this seems unlikely. Sony has been fairly slow to market the PS5, but it seems like the marketing push is finally kicking off a few weeks ahead of the console's release. That said, in terms of commercials and promotional videos, Sony still hasn't released much.