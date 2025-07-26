Next Xbox Game Coming to PS5 Reportedly Revealed and It’s Soon

The next Xbox game coming to PS5 has reportedly been revealed, and it is coming to PS5 soon according to the report. As Microsoft takes Xbox multi-platform, on the back of Xbox Game Pass, more and more Xbox games from Xbox Game Studios, Activision-Blizzard, and Bethesda come to PS5. That said, it has been a gradual process, and there are still plenty of Xbox Series X games and Xbox One games from Xbox that can still be brought over. According to one new report, PS5 users can look forward to another one migrating to the PlayStation console this year.

The new report comes the way of the well-known and fairly reliable industry insider, Nate the Hate. While Nate the Hate is best known for his Nintendo information, his latest scoop is about an Xbox game coming to PS5 this year or, more specifically, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 coming to PS5 before the end of the year.

Currently, this Xbox Game Studios’ game is only available on PC and Xbox Series X, having released back on November 19. And right now, it has not been announced for PS5, but according to Nate the Hate it’s coming to PS5, and Xbox is aiming to release it on the Sony console this year.

The follow up to 2020’s Microsoft Flight Simulator, which more or less rebooted the series. Upon release, the game garnered a 78 on Metacritic, but didn’t overly impress consumers, as evident by its “Mixed” rating on Steam. Even worse than this is its rating on the Microsoft Store, which is only 2 out 5 stars.

“Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the next installment in the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. “It is the most ambitious consumer flight simulator ever undertaken. It features the largest, most diverse and detailed fleet of aircraft, the most complete representation of airports and air traffic, and the most visually stunning rendition of Earth ever created.”

At the moment of publishing, neither Xbox Game Studios nor the game’s developer, Asobo Studio — the same developer behind the A Plague Tale series — have commented on this new report. Nor has PlayStation. If this changes, if any of the implicated parties buck expectation and do comment, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Nate the Hate has proven to be a good source in the past, but he does not have a bulletproof track record.

