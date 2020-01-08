PS5 Wins Early Next-Gen Console War Battle Against Xbox Series X

The next-gen console wars are upon us, and the first battle between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X seems to have gone in the favor of the former. This week, during CES, Sony revealed the logo of the PS5. And while some are calling it lazy, it generated a lot of buzz, despite the fact that it looks exactly like everyone thought it would. Over on Instagram, and at the moment of publishing, the post revealing the logo has over 5,100,000 likes, making it the most liked video game tweet on the Facebook-owned platform to date. Boring, but effective. Meanwhile, last month Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Series X to the world during The Game Awards. The post about this on Instagram at the moment only has 436,000 likes. Now, there’s factors that play into why the Xbox may have less likes, but none of them are very meaningful. While this insight may seem irrelevant, it’s important to remember the battle between the two consoles is won via marketing. And it’s clear that PlayStation is clearly the much bigger brand, with more hype around it, and that will have an impact on when the two consoles launch this holiday season.

View this post on Instagram Welcome to 2020. #PS5 A post shared by PlayStation (@playstation) on Jan 6, 2020 at 5:12pm PST

Of course, there’s still a lot that will happen between now and when the two consoles launch that could completely change things. Price, messaging, games, power, features, there’s a ton of variables that will also play a big role in the success of each that we don’t have any information on yet. In other words, while PlayStation may have wne the first battle, the war ain’t over.

In an ideal world, everyone would buy both consoles. But most gamers don’t, and while the console war attitude isn’t as prominent as it used to be, there’s still no denying that the two brands are still very much competing against each other.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What console do you suspect will come out on top this generation?