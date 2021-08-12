Walmart Announces New PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock for Tonight

✖

UPDATE: Walmart, in an unprecedented move, has announced its second PS5 restock for today. This morning, the retailer released a new batch of PS5 consoles, and the stock sold out within a minute. Fas-forward, and now the retailer has announced a follow-up restock, for not just both models of the PS5 (the standard model and the all-digital mode), but the Xbox Series X as well. More specifically, the retailer has announced that at 9 P.M. EST stock of all three aforementioned consoles will release. How much stock there will be, remains to be seen.

Original: A surprise new PS5 restock is going live today. GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Amazon, and other retailers have been slow to restock the Sony machine this summer. For now, it remains to be seen when this will change, but in the meantime, Walmart has gone ahead and given PlayStation fans a rare opportunity to buy the elusive console. In fact, not only has it announced a restock for the standard $500 version of the console, but for the $400 disc-less version as well.

The restock is scheduled to go live at 12 pm EST, or in other words, in about 20 minutes of writing this. Right now, it's unclear how much stock there is going to be of either variant of the console. Typically, PS5 restocks in 2021 sell out within minutes, sometimes seconds, partially thanks to huge demand, but more because of scalpers. And when it comes to PS5 restocks on Walmart, the process is usually accompanied by various website issues.

That said, right now there's no word of any additional PS5 restocks today. So, if you want a PS5, this new restock is probably going to be your only chance at nabbing one.

While Walmart has confirmed a PS5 restock at the aforementioned time, there's been no word of a restock of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Typically, one follows the other, but right now, there's no word that this will happen this time.

As always, we will be sure to update the story when and if more official details come in. And the same goes for additional PS5 restocks today. Right now we don't anticipate a drop from GameStop, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, or anyone else, but if it happens, we will let you know.

For more coverage on the PS5 -- including not just the latest on restocks, but the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals -- click here. In recent and related news, it looks like PlayStation Plus, on PS5 and PS4, is getting a big upgrade, but it will come at a cost.

