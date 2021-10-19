PS5 Update Adds New Feature, But Only For a Limited-Number of Players

Sony has announced a new feature for the PlayStation mobile app, allowing users to see and share screenshots and videos captured on PlayStation 5. The feature seems similar to the one offered on the Xbox mobile app, but unfortunately, it’s not available to all PlayStation users at the moment; according to PlayStation Canada’s official Twitter account, this is a “limited release beta,” which means that PS5 owners in Japan and Canada are the only ones that currently have access. Hopefully, it won’t take much longer for fans in other regions to get this feature, as it’s a bit easier to share captures on a mobile device versus a console.

PlayStation Canada’s Tweet announcing the beta release can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/PlayStationCA/status/1450150469788225536

Unfortunately, it seems the option as it stands is fairly limited in scope. Some users have already discovered that the app does not allow them access to their entire library of screenshots; instead, players can only see and share new captures, which are stored in the cloud for 14 days. That’s a bit of a bummer, especially when compared to how this feature is handled on the Xbox app. Since this is a beta, it’s possible Sony could make changes based on user feedback, but for now we’ll just have to wait and see.

The ability to share screenshots and videos has become a major part of the video game experience over the last few years. Since this feature became an industry standard, gamers have started constantly sharing videos and screen captures of their achievements through social media. Developers have also leaned into the option, adding special photo modes so players can get more creative with their captures. While the ability to share captures is a nice quality-of-life option for players, it can also be a big benefit for developers and publishers, as well: it basically gives games free advertising! Being able to do so from a mobile device is a nice way to make that even more user-friendly. Hopefully, PlayStation won’t keep fans in regions outside of Canada and Japan waiting for too much longer!

Are you happy this feature is being added to PS5? Are you disappointed it hasn’t been added in the U.S. yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!