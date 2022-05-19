PlayStation Reveals First PS5 Console Bundle

✖

PlayStation has revealed that it will soon be selling new PlayStation 5 console bundles. Throughout the life cycle of pretty much any video game console, publishers will begin to package the console itself with a popular game, usually of the first-party variety. Now, Sony will be doing this as well with the PS5, although this first bundle in question isn't available to purchase just yet.

Listed on Sony's own PlayStation Direct website, it was revealed that the company is soon planning to release a PS5 bundle that will come packaged with Guerrilla's Horizon Forbidden West. This bundle is one that will be available for both the Standard and Digital Edition of the PS5. As for Horizon Forbidden West, the game will come in a digital format with this bundle rather than a physical disc. As such, if you're someone who prefers to buy your games physically, this might not be a bundle that would interest you.

As mentioned, this PS5 console bundle isn't one that Sony is actually selling at this point in time. Given that it appeared on PlayStation Direct, though, it seems like the next time this site has a restock of the PS5, this bundle will be one of the purchasing options. It seems likely that this same package will also end up becoming available at other retailers in the future as well, but Sony hasn't announced anything official on this front yet.

Overall, it's not surprising whatsoever to see that PlayStation would opt to create a PS5 bundle with Horizon Forbidden West. Guerrilla's recent release is likely one of the more marquee titles that has come to the PS5 since the platform first arrived in late 2020. As such, Sony is clearly trying to get this title into more people's hands. Considering how good the game is, though, this isn't a bad thing whatsoever.

If you're still on the hunt for a PS5, are you now going to look to purchase this specific Horizon Forbidden West bundle for yourself? Or have you perhaps already played the game on PS4 instead? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.