Sony Reveals Good News for Future PS5 Restocks

After a string of bad news to start 2022 when it comes to stock of PlayStation 5 consoles, Sony finally had some good information to share today regarding the future of the hardware. In a general sense, the PS5 has still been incredibly hard to come by, with most customers still fighting over orders of the console with every new restock. And while this might not stop being the case any time soon, it sounds like Sony should have more units of the PS5 to sell as time goes on.

Mentioned in Sony's latest financial report today to go over revenue from the past fiscal year, the video game manufacturer revealed that it's planning to beef up the number of PS5 consoles that it will ship in the coming year. Specifically, Sony indicated that it expects a 56% increase in PS5 consoles shipped year over year, which means that the platform should be a bit easier to come by. While it stands to reason that it will still be hard to purchase a PS5 console when they do restock, Sony seems to be on the right track when it comes to keeping the platform available.

The reason why this is so great to hear is because there has been a massive ongoing shortage of semiconductors, which is a vital part needed in order to manufacture PS5s, over the past couple years. Because of this, Sony has struggled to generate enough consoles to keep up with demand, which is why no one can seem to ever find a PS5. If manufacturing pipelines are slowly going to get better as 2022 continues onward, though, then it seems likely that the PS5 might become more readily available. Still, it seems likely that PS5 consoles won't be appearing on store shelves by the dozen in the near future.

