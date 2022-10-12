PS5 Gets Surprising New System Update

Yet another new system update for PlayStation 5 consoles has today been pushed out by Sony. Just last week, a new console patch for PS5 was released, although fans didn't really know what the update did as Sony failed to provide many details about the latest firmware. And while it seemed like this may have just been a one-off instance for the month of October, Sony has now done virtually the same thing with today's new console update.

As of this moment, PS5 update version 22.02-06.02.00 is available to download and install around the globe. Much like last week's update, the patch notes that Sony has provided merely state, "This system software update improves system performance." Because of this, there's no real way to know what Sony is actually doing with this new software update for the PS5. Given how small the patch is, though, there's a good chance that it's nothing of note to most PS5 owners.

Oftentimes, Sony releases tiny patches like this for PlayStation consoles to rectify problems that may have arisen in previous updates. As such, version 22.02-06.00.01, which was released a week ago, may have come with some errors that affected certain users. Assuming that this is true, this follow-up patch could now look to rectify those issues.

It's also possible that Sony is merely laying the groundwork with PS5 update version 22.02-06.02.00 for what's to come in the future. We already know that Sony has big plans in store for the PS5 moving forward, although we don't yet know when these big systemic overhauls might be coming about. Small patches like the one that has been released today could help bridge the gap to these future updates that may come about in the next few weeks or months.

