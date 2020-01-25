Sony Reportedly Developing a New Horror IP for PS5

According to a new report, Sony Interactive Entertainment is working on a brand new horror IP to debut on the PlayStation 5. The report comes way of The GWW writer Emre Kaya, who claims that it’s been revealed to them that Sony is working on a new horror IP for PS5. Unfortunately, no further details are divulged, but this is interesting considering a few different rumors currently making the rounds.

In case you missed it, yesterday a report surfaced claiming that Sony is working to acquire Kojima Productions. Further, the first game under the new partnership will allegedly be a new horror game from the mind of Hideo Kojima, something the Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding has teased he’s working on in the past. In other words, it’s possible these two reports are connected.

Meanwhile, there’s also been less substantial rumors claiming that Silent Hill creator Keeichiro Toyama is working on a new horror IP for the PS5. And to be honest, this seems pretty likely. After all, between the Siren and Gravity Rush series, Toyama has been working with Sony for awhile, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him return to the horror genre with Team Gravity and SIE Japan Studio. So, again, it’s possible this new rumor is linked to this older one.

Unfortunately, right now all we can do is speculate what these horror game could be. Further, it’s important to remember to take all of these rumors and reports with a grain of salt given that they are unofficial.

That said, I think it’s wise for Sony to develop a new horror IP for the PS5. Not only is there a lack of horror games, but Resident Evil has shown that there’s demand for the once niche genre. And while I would absolutely love to see Hideo Kojima take a stab at the genre again after creating the masterful P.T., Toyama is probably the safer bet given what he’s already contributed to the space with Silent Hill and Siren.

