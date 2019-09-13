Developer Reveals Big PS5 Feature PlayStation Gamers Are Sleeping On

Earlier this year, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced its next-gen PlayStation system, which will presumably be called the PlayStation 5. That said, it hasn’t divulged a ton of salient details about the PS5. In fact, we hardly know what it will be capable of. However, we do know it will have an advanced SSD, which according to one developer, is a much bigger deal than many PlayStation gamers understand. As you will know, Microsoft has also confirmed the Xbox Scarlett will have a SSD. And this has developers excited for the next generation of console gaming.

Speaking to Gaming Bolt, Tim Ash of BoxFrog Games suggested the PS5 having a Solid State Drive is a bigger deal than most gamers realize, which is a sentiment that has been more or less echoed in the past by a few different developers.

“Lost Wing (BoxFrog Games new title) has a lot of respawning (well, when I play it does…), and hence reloading,” said, Ash. “Thankfully, we’re very prompt on load times after the initial load, but the advent of having high performance SSDs on PS5 is a bigger deal for general performance and immersion than I think a lot of people realise.”

For those that don’t know: the inclusion of having a good SSD in the PS5 means a lot of things for a lot genres. At its core, it means faster loading times. For dense open-world RPGs, this means less pop-in, which in turn allows for developers to load more assets into an area quicker and easier, and this means denser and more well-realized locations. Meanwhile, games where you die a lot can now get you back into the action even faster.

For more news, media, and information on the PS5, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of console — and all things related to it — by clicking right here. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a release date or a release window, a price point, or what type of games will launch with the system. And we probably won’t hear more about any of this until next year.