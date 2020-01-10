PlayStation Boss Confirms 6 “Key” PS5 Features

PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan recently took the opportunity to confirm a few of the features we will see from the PS5 when it releases later this year. According to Ryan, these “key” features represent just a taste of the innovation that the next-gen Sony console will come packing. In fact, Ryan notes some of the console’s biggest and most unique features that separate it from the PS4, haven’t even been revealed yet. That said, what Ryan can confirm is that the console will have “future-proof technology” that includes a high-speed SSD, 3D audio, ultra HD Blu-ray, hardware-base ray tracing, and a new controller that features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

“We’ve announced several key features of the PlayStation 5 hardware, which has been engineered with customizations that will truly differentiate the platform, including future-proof technology such as the ultra high-speed SSD, 3D audio, ultra HD Blu-ray, and a brand new controller with haptics and adaptive trigger buttons,” said Ryan during CES. “With that foundation, PlayStation 5 will inspire developers to create expansive worlds with new gameplay experiences that are more immersive than ever before in how they look, sound, and feel.”

Ryan continued, talking about how the PS5 will offer not only the biggest and best content, but that the games on it will truly show off the future of gaming.

“Our promise to the 100 million strong PlayStation community is to offer the biggest and best in content. And to deliver unique experiences to gamers with unprecedented speed. There’s much more to share about PlayStation 5 in the months ahead, and we look forward to revealing more details, including the content that will showcase the platform and the future of gaming. Community is the bedrock of how we grow our company and it’s why our brand is so beloved. It’s that promise that the PlayStation brand was built on 25 years ago, and we will continue our mission to bring that to players all around the world.”

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime holiday 2020. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear when it will arrive exactly and how much it will cost. However, we’re starting to hear a lot more about the console and the games that may be running on it. You can peep all of this and more by clicking right here.

H/T, Gematsu.