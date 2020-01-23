PS5 Dev Kit Home Screen Reportedly Revealed

At the moment of publishing, not a single — relatively credible — leak of the consumer version of the PlayStation 5 has leaked, however, the PS5 developer kit has been leaking like crazy. Mostly, these leaks have been of the console’s exterior, which at the end of the day means very little given that the consumer version of consoles usually look quite different than developer kits. Beyond this, we’ve also heard scuttlebutt that the dev kit is very powerful, and in many cases developers and insiders have suggested it’s more powerful than the Xbox Series X developer kit.

That all said, another supposed glimpse at the PS5 dev kit has leaked, and this time it’s off the console’s home screen (UI/dashboard). And like the dev kit itself, it looks pretty simple. And also like the dev kit, it’s almost certainly not indicative of what the home screen of the consumer version of the console will look like. That said, maybe it does suggest the PS5 will mimic the general layout and design of the PS4 home screen, which I personally would be fine with. While I would like a few quality-of-life features added to the PS4 home screen, by and large, I like it a lot.

Anyway, below you can check out the leaked image for yourself. Of course, given the source of the image, it and its implications should be taken with a grain of salt.

PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime holiday 2020. At the moment of publishing, salient details on the console are quite scarce. For example, we don’t know what day the console will drop, how much it will cost, what games it will come packing, or even what features will be stuffed inside. However, you can read more about everything we do know — officially and unofficially — about the next-gen console by clicking right here.

