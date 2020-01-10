New PS5 “Leak” Shot Down By PlayStation Insider

Towards the end of 2019, a PlayStation 5 “leak” surfaced claiming that the PS5 would come packing 9.2 teraflops. That said, a prominent industry insider has come out and suggested that this figure is a load of bollocks. More specifically, Reset Era user Kleegamefan, who has been revealing tidbits about the next-gen consoles for awhile now, suggested they don’t buy the leak, especially because it conflicts with previous leaks.

Last year, a leak dubbed the “GitHub Oberon Leak” surfaced on the Internet, and it’s widely considered the most reliable leak to date, as it has been backed by many, including other insiders and even Digital Foundry. In other words, if there’s one leak people are putting their money on, it’s this leak, and as the aforementioned Reset Era user points out, this newest leak doesn’t match up.

Of course, PlayStation hasn’t talked about the specs of the PS5 yet, so all “leaks” pertaining to this information should be taken with a massive grain of salt. That said, it sounds like you can drop at least some salt and drop this latest leak that claims the console will only be working with 9.2 teraflops.

Currently, many are projecting the Xbox Series X will come packing 12 teraflops. Meanwhile, there’s been many reports and rumors — some from verifiable sources, others from the depths of the rumor mill — claiming the PS5 is the more powerful of the next-gen consoles. In other words, if this is the case, then it probably won’t have anything less than 12 teraflops itself.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime holiday 2020. Right now, we don’t know much about the console, including how much it will cost, what specs it will be working with, and what games it will have at launch.

