Rumor: PS5 Will Introduce “PlayStation Plus Premium” in 2020

According to a new report, one of the new features the PlayStation 5 will introduce when it releases in 2020 is PlayStation Plus Premium, which will be an upgraded version of the current PlayStation Plus offering. One of the features reportedly within the feature will be guaranteed video game betas and alpha access as well as the ability to create private servers for participating games.

The report comes way of anonymous European developer, via Segment Next, and unfortunately, further details on the new service aren’t divulged. However, the developer reportedly confirmed to the outlet that PlayStation Plus Premium will not replace PlayStation Plus, but will run parallel and simply offer an upgraded service packed with more features that may appeal to the core gaming community.

The developer also claims that the reveal of the PlayStation 5 will be during Q2 2019. However, the reveal will apparently be minor, and not a full unveiling; that will apparently come later. Meanwhile, the system itself is said to release in either March or November 2020.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only because it comes from an anonymous source, but because the information provided seems odd. For one, why would Sony skip E3 2019 just to reveal a console right around it? Two, the system will either release in March or November 2020? That’s quite the disparity; it sounds more like an estimation than concrete information.

That said, the idea that Sony may be cooking up a two-tier PlayStation Plus model sounds plausible, and would probably actually be a good idea, though it’d have to be careful about the wording around the announcement in order to ensure base PlayStation Plus subscribers don’t feel like they’re getting shorted. And if all of this is true, we’ll know soon, because Q2 2019 has already begun and will run its course over the next few months.

