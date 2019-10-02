PlayStation Insider is “Very Nervous” About PS5 and the Current State of Sony

PlayStation has seen a lot of departures and shake-ups at the executive level recently, including Shawn Layden, the chairman of Worldwide Studios, who left Sony Interactive Entertainment earlier this week in peculiar fashion. Over the past few years, Layden had more or less been the face of PlayStation. He had also been at Sony for over 32 years. At the moment of publishing, Sony has said next to nothing about the departure beyond one measly tweet, and Layden still hasn’t said a peep about the matter either. In fact, he hasn’t even changed his Twitter page to reflect the departure.

That said, upon the announcement, reports, rumors, and scuttlebutt of a power-struggle within PlayStation’s hierarchy, particularly between Layden and PlayStation head honcho Jim Ryan, emerged. These reports had been making their way around the Internet for a little bit now, but of course Layden’s departure brought them back into the limelight. For now, it’s unclear how much validity there is to these reports, but they are surfacing from some pretty reliable sources.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adding to this is a new report from GameDaily.biz who spoke to an employee at a major third-party publisher with “direct knowledge of the situation” over at PlayStation. According to this source, the confusion and turmoil within PlayStation is seeping out into its operations. Apparently, Sony’s global reorganization is causing problems, which in turn is making issues for the PS5.

“This is the least amount of clarity we’ve ever had on a new console this close to transition,” said the source . “I believe that the [global restructuring] is exponentially exacerbating the already difficult process of transitioning to a new generation. And now we’re getting nervous. Read: very nervous.”

GameDaily further reports that the extreme level of internal secrecy about the PS5 — which is to prevent leaks — means internal teams are slow to get the newest word on the console, while third-party developers and publishers are being kept in the dark much more than they ever have before. Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain given that it’s all unofficial information. However, as they say, where there’s this much smoke, there’s at least some fire.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information pertaining to the PS5, click here.