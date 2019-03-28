Sony Files Patent For Big New PS5 Feature

There’s no denying Sony killed it this generation with the PlayStation 4. The sales don’t lie. However, in terms of being consumer friendly, Sony Interactive Entertainment lags behind its competition in many ways. For example, cross-play. Further, both Xbox and Steam have offered digital refunds and gifting for awhile now, PlayStation doesn’t — but that looks like it’s going to change soon, possibly with the PlayStation 5.

More specifically, recently Sony Interactive Entertainment filed for a new patent that indicates a big new feature is on the horizon for its systems, one that should allow it to catch up to the competition.

According to the patent, Sony is looking and developing a way for digital gifting. But that’s not all. It’s also looking into digital trade-ins, which perhaps explains why it’s no longer providing game codes to retailers.

Of course, gifting isn’t going to get anyone aboard the hype train — it’s pretty standard industry stuff at this point. But the digital trade-ins are an interesting proposition. Currently, digital software can’t be “traded in” like physical software can, which is a big knock against it for many, especially gamers on a budget. But, at the very least, Sony is exploring ways to allow digital trade-ins via PSN. It may not end up being a feature for the PS5 or any PlayStation system ever, but Sony is at least looking into it.

As you may know, patent filings don’t always bear fruit. In other words, just because a patent is filed, doesn’t mean it makes its way beyond the patent stage and into a product. Sometimes patents are simply preclusive measures that allow a company to gain control and monetize a certain piece of tech. In other words, take all of this with a grain of salt.

That said, digital trade-ins could be a big selling point for the PS5, and in general, could mean an even faster decline of the retail market, which is already shrinking each year as the digital market grows.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you think the PS5 will have digital trade-ins and gifting?

