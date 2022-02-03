PS5 Update From Sony Is Bad News for Hopeful Customers

A recent update from Sony regarding the PlayStation 5 is very bad news for customers that might still be looking to buy the sought-after video game console. Ever since the PS5 released in late 2020, the platform has been extremely hard to come by for a number of reasons. Not only is demand for the PS5 quite high, but Sony has struggled to meet these demands due to ongoing shortages with the components needed to make the console. Unfortunately, based on what Sony has now made clear, it doesn’t sound like those shortages will come to an end in the near future.

As part of Sony’s recent financial presentation going over revenue from the company’s third quarter, it was revealed that PS5 sales are expected to come in much lower for the full fiscal year. Specifically, Sony lowered its projected sales of the PS5 by roughly 3 million units. Previously, it was thought that 14.8 million PS5 consoles would be sold by the end of March 2022. Now, Sony says it is only expecting 11.5 million units to be sold by this time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So how is this bad news for those looking to still buy the PS5? Well, Sony made clear that the only reason that it is lowering this projection is because of parts shortages and not because overall interest in the PS5 has dropped. As such, the fervor associated with the PS5 will likely continue to be quite high in the coming months, but in turn, Sony won’t have the console on-hand to satiate this demand.

All in all, this news from Sony essentially has made clear that the PS5 is going to remain very hard to come by well into 2022. And while perhaps stock will get better as we advance through the year, in the short term, you’ll definitely want to cross your fingers if you’re still trying to get your hands on the platform through an online restock.

Have you been able to pick up a PS5 for yourself yet? And how does this news from Sony regarding stock of the console sit with you? Let me know your own reaction either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T IGN]