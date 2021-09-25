PS5 Future System Updates Will Be Very “Exciting” According to Sony

Ever since the launch of the PlayStation 5 late in 2020, Sony has continued to push out a number of new system updates for the platform to further improve the overall user experience. And while the most recent system update for the PS5 just released a couple of weeks back, those at Sony have already started to tease that they have a number of exciting ideas in the pipeline that should make the platform that much better in the future.

According to new statements from Sony’s senior vice president of platform experience, Hideaki Nishino, the company still has a number of features and ideas that it wants to implement with the PS5 moving forward. Nishino says that many of these prospective features are ones that he finds to be thoroughly “exciting” which is great news for PS5 owners.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We know what is most accepted and most popular; what features are not used. So, we had a gigantic list of things before PS5 launch that we wanted to do. Actually, we dreamed of doing everything,” Nishino said of the process that Sony has gone through so far when it comes to updating the PS5 firmware. “At the same time, we launched PS5. So, we are receiving a bunch of feedback from the community through social networks or system telemetry, as well as the media, my family, my friends. We have tons of lists of the feedback.”

Speaking more to that feedback and what Sony wants to do in the future, Nishino didn’t talk much about specifics, but he did say that he has heard what PS5 fans want. “As I said, when I look back at the list of things we need to do, there’s a lot. There’s a lot the community is asking for as well,” Nishino indicated. “I want to say in the Japanese way, I’m diligently working on these lists and there will be more coming out in the future.”

At this point in time, it’s unknown when the next major system update for the PS5 might roll out. Typically, Sony tends to release a new console update every couple of months. Given that a substantial system update for PS5 just launched, there’s a chance that we may see another one come about before the end of 2021. If that does come to fruition, we’ll keep you posted here on ComicBook.com.

What would you like to see from future system updates that roll out for the PS5? And what areas of the console do you think still need to be improved? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]