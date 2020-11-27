Demon's Souls Player Discovers PS5's Trophy Videos in the Best Way Possible

✖

The PlayStation 5 has an interesting new feature where it records the player's reaction when they get a trophy. A Demon's Souls player learned that in the most entertaining way possible, while earning the game's "Tower Knights Trophy." On Reddit, user Helloiamjack let loose the kind of celebratory cheer that most gamers have used at least once while playing a game. Of course, most gamers don't have the pleasure of hearing how they sound when they make this sort of exclamation, so the PS5's newest feature is definitely unique, in that regard! With that new feature, it seems likely that there will be many, many more reactions just like this, in the future.

A video of Helloiamjack's reaction can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

The thing that's really charming about this Trophy Video is how absolutely innocent it is in its enthusiasm. Video games tend to elicit a lot of passion from players, and the poster's enthusiasm upon completing this achievement is nothing short of infectious. A lot of gamers have been playing since they were kids, and those child-like reactions stay with so many of us. It truly is a distillation of the passion the video game industry produces.

With the next-gen consoles now available, it will be interesting to see all of the various ways that the PS5 and Xbox Series X change the way that players experience gaming. The ability to share screen-caps and videos from games was a great innovation, and one that became standard across consoles; it certainly helped players show off to their friends and followers! It remains to be seen whether or not Trophy Videos will similarly become an industry standard, but it should provide some entertainment, regardless!

Of course, PS5 has a lot of other exciting new features beyond Trophy Videos. Most notably, the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers could make for some very interesting in-game options. As more fans manage to get their hands on the next-gen console, it will be interesting to see which new features fans truly come to embrace!

