PS5 Adding Highly-Requested Feature in Upcoming Update

Sony has confirmed that it will be adding a new feature to PlayStation 5 consoles later this year that numerous fans have been requesting for quite some time. Although this feature is one that not all PS5 owners will be able to take advantage of, those who have a high-end television will surely be thrilled to see its arrival as part of a forthcoming system update.

Outlined on the PlayStation Blog, Sony announced recently that it will be adding Variable Refresh Rate to PS5 consoles later on in 2022. VRR is a feature that is only compatible with TVs that feature HDMI 2.1 functionality. In simplest terms, it improves the performance of games that are played on PS5 and makes them look far smoother than before by syncing the refresh rate of the TV directly with the PlayStation 5 console.

Videos by ComicBook.com

System software features like Open and Closed Parties are coming to PS5 and PS4 globally today, alongside PS App and PS Remote Play updates.

Plus, first details on Variable Refresh Rate for PS5, which will release in the months ahead: https://t.co/UIYG3Gqkul pic.twitter.com/MSkw40rm69 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 23, 2022

“We’re also pleased to share that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is planned to release on PS5 in the coming months,” Sony said on the PS Blog about this new addition to the latest PlayStation console. “This enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced. Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR through a game patch and future games may include VRR support at launch.”

Sony went on to also say that VRR is something that can even be applied to games that don’t directly support this optimization. Whether or not there will be any direct boosts to these PS5 games is something that Sony hasn’t guaranteed, but either way, VRR is something that players will be able to toggle on and off as they see fit when the feature does roll out.

For now, the biggest question surrounding the addition of VRR to PS5 consoles comes with the arrival of this update. As Sony specified, the patch won’t be dropping until “the coming months,” which means we don’t have a firm launch date just yet. Whenever new details are shared for this future PS5 update, though, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.