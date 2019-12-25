5 Horror Series PS5 and Xbox Series X Should Bring Back

This generation of gaming hasn’t been very kind to the horror genre. In fact, most of the best horror games of this generation — whether on PS4 or Xbox One or PC — have been from the indie scene. That’s not to say there hasn’t been great AAA horror games this generation. There has been. Heck, just this year we got an incredible remake of Resident Evil 2. That said, there’s no denying the horror genre isn’t what it used to be. In fact, a lot of great horror series that emerged last-generation didn’t survive or even attempt to bridge the gap to this generation.

Again, it hasn’t been a great generation for horror fans, but hopefully that will change on PS5 and Xbox Series X. If there’s one thing Resident Evil 2 has shown is that there’s still a great hunger for high-quality AAA horror games. Knowing this, here are five horror series we hope to see revived on PS5 and Xbox Series X:

Dead Space

When Dead Space hit in 2008 it was quickly lauded as one of the best survival-horror games of all-time, and dare I say it’s some of the best science-fiction horror across all of entertainment. But not only is Dead Space coveted within the horror genre, but it’s also considered by many as one of the best games across every genre. Yet, somehow we haven’t seen the series since 2013. EA, if you’re reading this, please make the world happy and either reboot the series or remake the first game.

Left 4 Dead

It’s not just a meme, Valve seriously can’t count to three. That’s the only reason I can think of as to why Left 4 Dead 3 hasn’t been made already. Both Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2 sold very well, reviewed well, and there’s a ton of hunger for more. And in a day where games-as-a-service are on the mind of every shareholder and executive, it’s even crazier that Left 4 Dead 3 hasn’t emerged from the depths of Valve to make money perpetually. But hey, at least a Left 4 Dead VR game is in development, right? Who hasn’t been asking for that?!?

Dino Crisis

Of the games on here, Dino Crisis is probably the most likely to return and do so in traditional fashion. And I say that not only because it’s rumored Capcom is exploring remaking the first Dino Crisis game, but because unlike some of the developers and publishers on here, Capcom actually knows what it’s doing. I mean, just take a second and think about the potential of a Dino Crisis remake done in the style of Resident Evil 2. My mouth is literally watering.

Eternal Darkness

Nintendo is well-known for its kid friendly series, but it once published a dark psychological horror action-adventure game on the Nintendo GameCube. Critically-acclaimed, Eternal Darkness unfortunately didn’t sell very well. And this surely played a big role in the sequel being canned, which subsequently caused its developer — Silicon Knights — to disband. The chances of it coming back in any capacity beyond a port are seemingly slim, but I can’t help but yearn to see Nintendo explore its dark side again.

Silent Hill

To think Konami cancelled what was probably going to be the greatest horror game of all time. Hideo Kojima, Guillermo del Toro, and Norman Reedus all on the same project. What more could you ask for? Oh, how about a viral playable teaser (P.T.) that many consider the greatest horror experience of all-time? Nope, you have to cancel that. Who can blame Konami for cancelling that? Not me. It’s not like I’m holding an eternal grudge against Konami for cancelling Kojima’s Silent Hills game. Why would I ever do that?