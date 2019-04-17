PlayStation 5 Price Will Be “Appealing to Gamers”

The PlayStation 5 was the talk of Tuesday after Sony finally spoke openly about not only its existence but also what the next-gen console will be capable of. Everything sounded pretty promising amid talks of GPUs, solid-state drives, and backwards capability, but there was one detail left out: The price. We still don’t know exactly how much it’ll cost, but new information that’s been shared by Sony suggests that the console’s price will be “appealing to gamers” even with all these coveted features.

Wired revealed the first details of the PlayStation 5 in an interview with Mark Cerny, the lead system architect for what’s currently only being referred to by Sony as a next-gen console instead of deliberately calling it the PlayStation 5. Noticing how much discussion was taking place regarding the console’s possible pricing options, Wired’s Peter Rubin shared a quote on Twitter which didn’t make it into the initial story. Rubin pointed out to Cerny that there’s always been a general price range people expect from new console launches, though Cerny didn’t specify whether the PlayStation 5 would fall within that window. Instead, Cerny said the price would be “appealing to gamers in light of its advanced feature set.”

Me: There’s always been a general range of launch pricing. Will the next console hew to that range?@cerny: I believe that we will be able to release it at an SRP [suggested retail price] that will be appealing to gamers in light of its advanced feature set. (cont’d) — Peter Rubin (@provenself) April 16, 2019

Me: Meaning that it may cost a bit more but what you’re getting is well worth it?@cerny: That’s about all I can say about it. — Peter Rubin (@provenself) April 16, 2019

Rubin pressed the question by asking if Cerny’s comments meant that the console might cost a bit more, though Cerny couldn’t offer any additional details.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 was launched with a suggested price of $399, an improvement from the prices set from the PlayStation 3. The latter released many years ago for two different prices at $499 or $599 depending on which version buyers wanted. Based on what Cerny’s said, the price of the PlayStation 5 could really be anywhere within that range, but it sounds like it might be more on the higher end.

The PlayStation 5 doesn’t yet have a confirmed price nor does it have a projected release date, but we know it won’t be out in 2019.

