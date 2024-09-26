PS5 30th Anniversary Pre-Order Room Opens on PlayStation Direct, Pricing Revealed

PS5 Pro pre-orders are going live today alongside pre-orders for the PS5 30th Anniversary Collection over on PlayStation Direct at 10 a.m. EST. Ahead of this, the waiting room at PlayStation Direct has opened for those hopeful to snag any of the new hardware to get in line.

Until October 10, the only place to buy any of these products is PlayStation Direct. Come October 10, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and other retailers will begin to take pre-orders but until then PlayStation Direct will be the only option for those in the United States.

Heading into pre-orders, we already knew what the standard PS5 Pro was going to cost, which is $700, but PlayStation was keeping the prices of the PS5 30th Anniversary Collection a secret. Why, we don't know, but the secret is out, and PlayStation fans should prepare to open their wallets and empty everything they have in there. Not only does the PS5 30th Anniversary Collection come with a premium price, but where the PS5 Pro releases on November 7, products from PS5 30th Anniversary Collection won't release until November 21.

PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe ($999.99)

Includes the limited edition PS5 Pro console with 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 in territories supporting this standard, and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately).

It also includes a Vertical Stand and special collector's Items: Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties, PlayStation sticker, Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs), and PlayStation Paperclip

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle ($499.99)

Includes the limited edition PS5 Digital Edition console with 1TD SSD and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately).

It also includes a Vertical Stand and special collector's Items: Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties, PlayStation sticker, Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs), and PlayStation Paperclip

PlayStation Portal Remote Player – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition ($219.99)

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition ($219.99)

DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition ($79.99)

For more PlayStation 5 coverage -- including all of the latest PS5 Pro news, all of the latest PS5 Pro rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 Pro deals -- click here.