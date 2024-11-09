New Update May Spell Trouble for the Future of the PS5 Pro

A new update from a developer of a PS5 Pro launch game may reveal some trouble the new, premium PlayStation console is going to have in the future. Without doing anything, the PS5 Pro is going to run games a little better than the PS5. Meanwhile, some PS5 games are “enhanced” for the PS5 Pro, which means the developer of said game has gone the extra mile to improve and upgrade the game with the PS5 Pro specs and capabilities in mind.

One PS5 Pro “enhanced” game is No Man’s Sky from UK developer Hello Games. While No Man’s Sky was one of the bigger releases of the previous console generation, Hello Games is not one of the bigger studios in the industry. Its headcount is believed to be around 50, which is much smaller than the average AAA studio, but much bigger than many indie studios.

This said, taking to social media platform X, Martin Griffiths, an engine programmer at Hello Games, revealed he spent four to five months working on getting No Man’s Sky prepared for PS5 Pro. This means Hello Games spent at least four to five months working on the game for PS5 Pro, possibly more, and possibly much more.

“I spent around 4-5 months of my time spread over the last year working on the PS5 Pro support,” writes the developer. “This was a tough gig since we are one of smallest teams releasing today and also one of only a handful of games supporting both 4K and 8K, as well as PSVR2. I am immensely proud of playing a part in this release today – hope you all enjoy!”

Why is this noteworthy? Well, this is a lot of time and resources to spend on a game just to upgrade it for PS5 Pro. And if this is indicative of the amount of time it takes to “enhance” games for the PS5 Pro, it could be a problem for the machine. While many AAA studios will have the resources to allocate for the console, this timetable and demand could be too much for many indie studios, and potentially even AA studios.

If this ends up being true, it will mean fewer games taking advantage of the PS5 Pro, which could be a problem for both consumers and PlayStation, who needs to pitch the $700 premium machine to the market over the new few years.

