Sony Announces Major Upgrade for the PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro is set to receive a major upgrade, according to a new announcement from Sony. The $700 premium PS5 only released back on November 7 of last year, but Sony is already planning to improve the console. The PS5 Pro has not lit the world on fire, and is actually selling slower than the PS4 Pro. Whether this plays into the decision to improve the console, we don’t know, but any upgrade could go a long way on trying to sell PlayStation fans on splashing a whopping $700 on a video game console.

News of the upgrade comes the way of Mark Cerny, the architect on PlayStation hardware, including the PS5 and the PS5 Pro. In a recent interview with Digital Foundry on YouTube, Cerny revealed that Sony is planning to upgrade the PSSR of the PS5 Pro. For those that don’t know, PSSR stands for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution. This is something the base PS5 doesn’t even have.

PSSR allows the PS5 Pro to use AI to upscale and enhance visuals. For example, it can take a game that runs at a 720p resolution and automatically upscale it to 4K, while adding other visual effects to improve the quality, such as extra particle effects. In theory, the technology is great, but many games have actually had issues with it since the PS5 Pro’s release. And in some cases, this has led to games looking worse on PS5 Pro compared to the base PS5.

The upgrade to the technology is the product of an ongoing partnership between Sony and AMD, with the goal of producing something similar to AMD’s FSR 4 upscaling technology.

According to Cerny, the pair are working together on the PS6, which will make use of these same PSSR upgrades. Cerny noted that he’s “very proud” of the fruit the partnership is beginning to produce.

Finer details and what this upgrade will more practically look like for consumers, remains to be seen, but it will, on some level, mean improved visuals for PS5 Pro users. This new technology will not be realized in the PS5 Pro until 2026, presumably via a software update. To this end, PlayStation fans probably won’t hear much more about this until the calendar flips over.

