New PS5 Exclusive From Sony Is Somehow Not PS5 Pro Enhanced

You know PS5 Pro support is bad when even a new PS5 exclusive from Sony itself isn’t PS5 Pro Enhanced at launch. That said, this shouldn’t come as too big a surprise because it’s not the first time Sony has released a game that hasn’t fully supported its own premium console out of the box. Of course, Sony of all people should be supporting its own console, but the lack of PS5 Pro support is quite common.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the first major PS5 exclusive of 2026 was PS5 Pro Enhanced at release, the latest isn’t. The latest is a new God of War game that was stealth-released during a recent PlayStation State of Play. According to PlayStation Store user reviews, this new God of War game, God of War Sons of Sparta, is pretty good, but also, according to the PlayStation Store, it is not PS5 Pro Enhanced.

This Is Not the First Time

While the new God of War spin-off supports the vibration function of the PS5 DualSense, Sony has forgotten about its $750 console that you are supposed to buy because games look and run better on it than on the PS5. More often than not, though, this really isn’t the case, or, at the very least, the upgrades are marginal at best.

As previously alluded to, this is actually not the first time Sony has done this. For example, when Sony released LEGO Horizon Adventures at the end of 2024, it also did not fully support the PS5 Pro at launch. And it still doesn’t. There has never been a patch to add PS5 Pro enhancements, which does not bode well for God of War Sons of Sparta getting a patch to add full PS5 Pro support sometime in the future.

Play video

Of course, the new God of War game is not very technical, so it doens’t have as much to gain from the extra power of the PS5 Pro compared to some other games, however, Sony could have at least thrown its most hardcore fans something for this release, but it’s looking increasingly likely that smaller releases from Sony in the future, like this one, like LEGO Horizon Adventures, will skip PS5 Pro enhancenments entirely.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. Do you regret your purchase of a PS5 Pro over the lack of support for the console?