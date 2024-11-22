PS5 Pro Video Reveals Shocking Downgrade Compared to Xbox Series X

A new PS5 Pro video has left some PlayStation fans shocked after it reveals a downgrade compared to the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series X was released back in 2020, alongside the PS5 as its competitor. This month, Sony released the PS5 Pro as a substantial upgrade on the PS5, and thus it should be a substantial upgrade on the Xbox Series X. And in most ways it is, however, in one major and glaring way it isn’t.

Where the PS5 Pro costs PlayStation fans $700, the Xbox Series X can often be found for just $400. A $300 price difference is a massive difference, and to this end you’d expect the PS5 Pro to do every single thing better than the Xbox Series X. It doesn’t though. As a new video reveals, while the PS5 Pro may have improved loading times, the time it takes to boot up the console is actually longer. Much longer, in fact.

Where the Xbox Series X takes roughly 14 seconds to boot up once the power button is activated, the PS5 Pro takes roughly double the amount of time. In other words, it takes about 28 seconds from the moment the power button is activated until the console hands over input.

14 seconds may not seem like a consequential difference, but it adds up. Even if the console is only turned on once a day, that 14 seconds adds up quickly. More specifically, it adds up nearly two hours over the course of all 365 days a year. For some, this number will be much lower, but for others who use their console even more frequently than once day, it could be a lot more.

PS5 Pro vs Xbox Series X 👀



Which system boots up faster? pic.twitter.com/Nu8Fi0ofbD — Xbox_Serious_X|S 🇺🇸 (@Xbox_Series_XS) November 22, 2024

It is worth pointing out that there could be benefits to a longer boot up time. It is possible the PS5 UI and OS runs better once loaded because the system spends more time loading it in, prioritizing stability over initial boot up speed. However, while the PS5 Ui and OS is a little crisper compared to the Xbox Series X, the difference isn’t very noticeable. Further, it is not entirely clear this has anything to do with the boot up times. Whatever the case, it is not a good look for your fancy new premium console to be doing anything worse than a console that is $200 to $300 cheaper and that is four years older than it. This is especially a bad look when it its the competition’s console.

At the moment of publishing, PlayStation has not commented on the PS5 Pro’s boot up time or offered insight why it takes so long to get going. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the PlayStation 5 Pro — including all of the latest PS5 Pro news, all of the latest PS5 Pro rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 Pro deals — click here.