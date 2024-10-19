PS3 Game Returns With Free PS5 Release

A PS3-era game has returned with a new release on PS5, and for some PlayStation fans, the PS5 re-release is free to download. The PlayStation game in question hails specifically from 2012. Those that were around and playing video games in the year the world was supposed to end according to the Maya Calendar, will remember releases such as Mass Effect 3, Far Cry 3, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, The Walking Dead from Telltale Games, Dishonored, Borderlands 2, Journey, Mark of the Ninja, Fire Emblem Awakening, New Super Mario Bros. 2, Hitman: Absolution, Max Payne 3, Fez, Persona 4 Golden, Sleeping Dogs, Halo 4, Assassin’s Creed 3, Dragon’s Dogma, Need For Speed: Most Wanted, Spec Ops: The Line, Hotline Miami, and of course Call of Duty Black Ops 2.

These are the biggest and/or best games of 2012, but it is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of releases. There were plenty more video games released in 2012. Leading this pack of games is no doubt Darksiders 2. At the time of its release, the sequel to 2010’s Darksiders was notably one of the most expensive games ever made. Its $50 million budget is humble and nothing compared to the hundreds of millions often spent on AAA game development, however, at the time it was a lot.

Unfortunately, for developer Vigil Games and publisher THQ, it didn’t quite deliver on the game’s lofty ambitions. It sold appreciably and returned on Metacritic with a solid 84, but both were a little low considering the game’s budget. Nonetheless, it did well enough to get a follow up, Darksiders 3, in 2018.

It is not this original PS3, 2012 version that has returned with a new release on PS5, but the PS4 version of the game that was released in 2015 under the name Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition. Those that don’t own this PS4 version, will need to fork over $30 to buy the game on PS5. Those who do own the PS4 version though are getting this new PS5 release for free.

What does the new PS5 version come with? Well, according to THQ Nodric, it adds to the game 4K resolution, ray tracing, enhanced shadows and lighting, quicker load times, and haptic feedback for the DualSense to take advantage of.

