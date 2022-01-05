PS5 Restock at Best Buy Leads to Numerous Success Stories

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place earlier today at Best Buy to kick off 2022. Over the course of the past couple months, the PS5 has been very hard to come by at numerous retailers, primarily because it was one of the hottest gifts of the 2021 holiday season. While the desire for the PS5 surely hasn’t died down in the wake of Christmas, today’s latest restock at Best Buy was finally able to deliver some wins to those who have long been pursuing the console.

As soon as today’s new restock of the PS5 began at Best Buy, social media began filling up with impressions from customers talking about their own experience with the sale. Even though many PS5 restocks seem to end in heartbreak, today’s purchasing opportunity turned out to be quite the opposite. Rather than frustrating a vast number of customers who were looking to buy the PS5 for themselves, today’s restock actually seemed to work out well and led to lots of people getting their own long-awaited win.

Of course, this wasn’t true for everyone who tried to buy the PS5 today as some were still left out in the cold wanting Sony’s next-gen console. Despite this, today’s PS5 restock ended up going far better than normal and provided some renewed hope that perhaps shortages of the platform won’t be as frequent throughout 2022.

Did you try to buy the PS5 for yourself at this new restock at Best Buy? And if so, what was your own experience like? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Additionally, be sure to keep reading below if you would like to see how today’s PS5 sale turned out for many others on the internet.

For Once, It Was Easy

https://twitter.com/Defianxt/status/1478815001053786112

Some Even Voluntarily Gave Up the Chance to Buy

https://twitter.com/k3tchvp/status/1478804698450644994

Now to Decide What to Play…

https://twitter.com/Micah_Hurt_/status/1478789684184690692

It Only Took Over a Year

https://twitter.com/fckcalvin/status/1478781248004927497

Destiny, Indeed

https://twitter.com/chenhealy/status/1478777813205278720

Soooo Close

https://twitter.com/soonerfanjps/status/1478774853553565699

Wife Came Through in the Clutch

https://twitter.com/joshtermater/status/1478773138255085568

Gotta Save Ahead of Time!

https://twitter.com/jwtlong007/status/1478769617917075459

Now to Wait for Pickup

https://twitter.com/Dubs_CP/status/1478767087090913287

Best Buy Is the GOAT