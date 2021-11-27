PS5 Restock at Amazon Sells Out in Seconds

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 happened at retail giant Amazon today for those still looking to get their hands on Sony’s current generation platform. This is the second restock of the PS5 that Amazon has had over the past week, but unlike the last one, today’s new sale ended up being quite poor for many customers. In fact, numerous people have reported that the console itself wasn’t even available for a full minute.
After today’s restock of the PS5 at Amazon began, social media began to be littered with reactions from fans who were sharing their own experience with hunting the hardware down. And while a number of customers were ready to buy the PS5 the moment it became available, the console didn’t stick around for long. Mere seconds after the restock kicked off, the PS5 was quickly said to be sold out at Amazon, leaving many wondering what they could have possibly done to deserve this misfortune.
Videos by ComicBook.com
As a whole, this new restock was largely a failure for many who tried to once again buy the PS5 through Amazon. And while Amazon has been a reliable place to buy Sony’s latest video game console in the past, today’s sale didn’t turn out as many hoped that it would.
Are you someone who tried to grab the PS5 for yourself today in this new restock at Amazon? If so, let me know about your own experience either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
In addition, be sure to keep reading onward if you would like to see the reactions from some customers when it came to today’s PS5 restock.