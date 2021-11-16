PS5 Restock at Best Buy Leads to More Frustration

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 transpired at retail storefront Best Buy recently. While Best Buy hasn’t been the worst store in recent memory when it comes to selling new units of the PS5, this latest restock proved to be be quite frustrating for many customers. Specifically, this is because Best Buy ended up locking the PS5 restock behind a paywall.

As it has done in the past a handful of times, this new restock of the PS5 at Best Buy was only available to those who are part of the store’s Totaltech program. Essentially, this membership costs $200 annually and gives those that have purchased it select buying opportunities for certain items. This time around, Best Buy made these new PS5 units available to only those who happened to be part of Totaltech.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would surely expect, though, this move was one that led to many customers feeling quite burned. The PS5 itself is already quite an expensive item, after all. To have to pay an additional $200 simply to have the chance to buy the hardware in addition to paying its $400-$500 price tag led many customers to feeling like they were being price gouged by Best Buy. Luckily, Best Buy has shown in the past that it won’t do every PS5 restock in this manner, so it stands to reason that future purchasing opportunities of the PS5 at the store will be available for all.

Did you try to cop a PS5 from Best Buy during this recent restock? And what do you think about the store continuing to lock these restocks behind the Totaltech membership paywall? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Conversely, keep reading onward if you’d like to see some reactions from customers when dealing with this new PS5 restock.

Harsh Words

https://twitter.com/bgdaddyd_p/status/1460312590194667520

That’s One Way to Put It

https://twitter.com/PhysicsDude05/status/1460314461311582210

Be Cautious of Getting Totaltech for the PS5

https://twitter.com/itskaitfitz/status/1460317965631504385

This Is Absurd

https://twitter.com/MikeSullivan68/status/1460322661767294985

Still No Help

https://twitter.com/Elismommy21/status/1460323403752251394

Totaltech Working Out Well for Some

https://twitter.com/CamWiggs/status/1460334277678317575

“Weird Membership”

https://twitter.com/SammieBebop/status/1460340602835386368

This Is Frustrating

https://twitter.com/Grape_Sauce/status/1460381995259813892

“Side Hustle”

https://twitter.com/mtateboy/status/1460420300449923077

Is it Worth the Price?