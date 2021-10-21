PS5 Restock at Best Buy Turns Out Better Than Expected

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place at Best Buy today, and while it didn’t come without its problems, it largely turned out better than many expected. This is primarily because, this time around, Best Buy opted not to release its latest stock of the PS5 behind a paywall. And while there’s always a chance that this paywall could return in the future, the lack of its appearance this time around led to some customers finally being able to purchase Sony’s console.

Not long after this PS5 restock at Best Buy began today, social media began lighting up with reactions from customers who are still looking to snag the console prior to this holiday season. In a general sense, more customers seemed to be finding success than normal. However, that success was also entirely dependent on where any given person looking to purchase the console may be residing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this point in time, in order to actually pick up the PS5, customers have to live within a certain proximity of a Best Buy store that is carrying the hardware. So if you don’t happen to live near a store that has the PS5, you might be out of luck. Although Best Buy has previously run back this rule in certain situations, most PS5 restocks play out in this same manner.

Did you happen to finally score a PS5 for yourself today? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12. Additionally, keep reading onward if you’d like to see how today’s restock went for some users on social media.

Just Take Our Money!!

https://twitter.com/admmikal/status/1451276367329325077

“This Guy!”

https://twitter.com/2beastmode1/status/1451277789349376027

Sooooo Close!

https://twitter.com/hof_13am/status/1451277814460780544

At Long Last

https://twitter.com/LunaRomaGator/status/1451278988253466631

Best Buy Keeps Getting Overloaded

https://twitter.com/BlakkStreetz/status/1451280050196828164

The Most Common Problem

https://twitter.com/aaronjup_/status/1451280514065723403

It’s Nearly Been a Year!

https://twitter.com/sirdubdub/status/1451283170704384001

Canada Sounds Wonderful

https://twitter.com/TheSeshEmpire/status/1451284205200044060

Don’t Give Up!

https://twitter.com/19flames_/status/1451309538284486663

Fingers Crossed