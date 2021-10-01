PS5 Restocks Continue to Be a Mess Nearly One Year After Release

Yet another substantial restock of the PlayStation 5 happened today at not only one, but two major retail storefronts. Both Target and Best Buy released a new slew of units for sale online this morning for customers who still haven’t been able to snag Sony’s next-gen console for themselves. Unfortunately, even though the PS5 itself has nearly been purchasable for a full year now, many consumers still seem to be in dire straits when it comes to acquiring the hardware.

In the aftermath of these PS5 restocks at Target and Best Buy today, social media lit up with complaints from customers who still haven’t been able to get their hands on the platform. Per usual, the sale process at Best Buy continued to be the most troublesome. The store’s website, at least in the case of many customers, began locking up not long after the restock began. As such, they were met with a number of errors that prevented them from completing the purchasing process.

On Target’s end, customers seemed to find at least a bit more success. While there were still a large number of people that weren’t able to cop the next-gen system through Target, complaints were low when it came to the state of the store’s website. As such, if you’re still on the hunt for the PS5 in the future, Target could be a retailer to keep an eye on.

Were you someone that tried to buy a PS5 today through Best Buy or Target? And if so, how did your own experience work out? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Conversely, keep reading onward if you’d like to see some of the experiences that many customers had today with their own PS5 hunt.

