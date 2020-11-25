PlayStation Confirms More PS5 Stock Is Coming Before the End of the Year

✖

There is some good news today for those of you out there still trying (and failing) to get to get your very own PlayStation 5 as the company has now confirmed that more stock will be available at retailers before 2021 comes around. This starts with a Walmart PS5 restock tonight, November 25th. As for just how much inventory is on the way, and to what retailers specifically, there are no real details just yet, but still, good news is good news.

"We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever, a statement made on PlayStation's social media this morning reads. "Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers."

You can check out the official post below:

We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 25, 2020

In general, the PlayStation 5 is now available globally thanks to the full launch last week on November 19th. The version containing a disc drive costs $499 while the all-digital console instead costs $399. Retailers appear to be regularly putting up what stock they have, though it appears to flicker in and out depending on when you're looking. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

Have you managed to grab a PlayStation 5 as of yet? Are you still trying to pick one up? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!