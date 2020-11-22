PlayStation Fans React to Best Buy PS5 Restock in the Middle of the Night

In case you missed it, a couple of different retailers restocked the PlayStation 5, seemingly the hottest video game console this holiday season, overnight, and things went about as well as you would expect. While Kohl's, of all places, had the PS5, the restock at Best Buy was apparently far more notable in terms of total eyes on the website to try and snag the next-gen console. Reactions to the restock run the gamut, but the short version is: this still seems like a bad way to handle all of this.

In general, the PlayStation 5 is now available globally thanks to the full launch last week on November 19th. The version containing a disc drive costs $499 while the all-digital console instead costs $399. Retailers appear to be relatively constantly restocking, though stock flickers in and out depending on when you're looking. As with Best Buy in the middle of the night, you can likely expect more of this over the coming weeks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

