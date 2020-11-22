PlayStation Fans React to Best Buy PS5 Restock in the Middle of the Night
In case you missed it, a couple of different retailers restocked the PlayStation 5, seemingly the hottest video game console this holiday season, overnight, and things went about as well as you would expect. While Kohl's, of all places, had the PS5, the restock at Best Buy was apparently far more notable in terms of total eyes on the website to try and snag the next-gen console. Reactions to the restock run the gamut, but the short version is: this still seems like a bad way to handle all of this.
In general, the PlayStation 5 is now available globally thanks to the full launch last week on November 19th. The version containing a disc drive costs $499 while the all-digital console instead costs $399. Retailers appear to be relatively constantly restocking, though stock flickers in and out depending on when you're looking. As with Best Buy in the middle of the night, you can likely expect more of this over the coming weeks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.
Have you managed to grab a PlayStation 5 as of yet? Did you find any success with any of the late-night restocks? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming! And keep reading to see what folks are saying about the restocks on social media!
Late-night restocks are always a little bit evil
I’m tired asf. Restock this bitch Best Buy #PS5 pic.twitter.com/jjD6KMJoZA— Damage Media (@damage_gamer) November 22, 2020
And that's when everything is working perfectly
WELL WHATS THE ONE MORE STEP BEST BUY TELL ME #PS5 #BestBuy pic.twitter.com/t0Vea0jhbt— ルーカ (@misousupu) November 22, 2020
If you're even awake
So kohl’s and Best Buy restocked on ps5’s in the middle of the damn night and I missed it AGAIN pic.twitter.com/4czkkm7JSD— Jordi 🦥 (@Jordi_Horan) November 22, 2020
And the whole process is... well, not friendly
me at 1am going through all the best buy checkout screens for my ps5 pic.twitter.com/cN5P13BfCj— They/Them Might Be Giants (@Biptisms) November 22, 2020
But when it DOES work...
Me leaving Best Buy with the #PS5 in hand on Black Friday pic.twitter.com/NaG9whudwE— Matthew MaCoy (@MaCoy606) November 22, 2020
Sometimes you have to choose, and you choose wrong
I’m on Best Buy trying to get the ps5. The whole time it was on kohl’s pic.twitter.com/GWlnw0Ea9a— Waters Car Service (@CEO_CWATERS) November 22, 2020
And sometimes you don't even get the option to choose really
*adds PS5 to cart*— Grandpa Sam 🧢 (@CameraKidSam) November 22, 2020
*check out*
Best buy: pic.twitter.com/CPIKCcB0qf
In some ways, it does feel like a miracle when it works
Starting to think that it'd be quicker to gather the dragon balls and wish for a #PS5 rather than wait for this Best Buy restock 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/7IGISLL1hO— Nick 👽 (@NickNotFound7) November 22, 2020
But when it doesn't...
Best Buy— Jay (@Jay07044089) November 22, 2020
*Please Wait*
I add to cart
*Pick a store*
I try to checkout
*Sold Out*#PS5 pic.twitter.com/ACoJtbq89t