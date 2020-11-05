PlayStation Confirms PS5 Will Be Missing a Big Feature at Launch

✖

PlayStation has confirmed the PS5 will be missing a big feature at launch, however, said feature will be added down the line via an update. The PS5 is exactly one week away. When it releases on November 12, it will cost between $400 and $500, depending on which version of the console you're in for. While $400 and $500 is in line with the prices of previous PlayStation consoles once inflation is factored in, it's still a substantial amount of money, especially in an economy ravaged by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. At $400 and $500, you'd expect the PS5 to come with a host of features and improvements, and it does, but it will be missing a relatively major feature at launch.

Today, Sony confirmed the PS5 will not support any type of SSD storage expansion at launch. However, this restriction will be lifted with a future update, but for now, Sony isn't sharing any information on this update. In other words, it's not only unclear how this update will be rolled out, but when it will be rolled out.

In the meantime, be cautious when purchasing an external drive, because according to The Verge and its sources, Sony's compatibility program hasn't launched, so there's no hard guarantee these drives will meet the requirements.

At launch, the lack of expandable storage shouldn't be a huge issue, because there's not a ton of compelling games to fill up this space. However, the PS5 is only working with an 825GB SSD drive to begin with, and not even all of this will be usable. As a result, some gamers may find this lack of expandable storage an issue.

The PS5 is set to release on November 12, priced at $400 and $500. For more coverage on the next-gen machine -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: