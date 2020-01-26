More Developers Reportedly Working on PlayStation 5 Over Xbox Series X Games

As has been the case for several console generations at this point, folks will likely be pondering the following by the end of this year: do I pick up the PlayStation 5? Or do I pick up the Xbox Series X? (Nintendo seems content to do its own thing, and isn’t really competing for the same bleeding-edge graphics demographic.) While there’s no telling just how many video games either console will launch with, a recent report from this year’s Game Developers Conference seems to indicate that more developers are working on, or plan to work on, PlayStation 5 titles rather that stuff for the Xbox Series X.

According to the data collected by GDC, which had nearly 4,000 responses, 11% of those that responded indicated that their current project is for the PlayStation 5, while only 9% indicated their current project was for the Xbox Series X. (Notably, the survey was conducted before the “Xbox Series X” name was announced, so these numbers may have shifted slightly since then.)

In addition to asking about their current project, GDC also asked about the planned platform for developers’ next project. And there, the divide was even larger, with 23% of respondents indicating that their next project would be on PlayStation 5 while only 17% of respondents indicated their next project would be on the Xbox Series X. In other words, a little over 1 in 5 developers said their next game was targeted for release on the PlayStation 5, and a little less than 1 in 5 developers said their next game was targeted for release on the Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are both set to release Holiday 2020, though there’s no definitive launch date just yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Xbox console right here. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.