PS5 Exclusive Game Coming to Xbox Series X in Just Two Weeks

A PS5 console exclusive — currently not available on Xbox consoles nor Nintendo consoles — is coming to the former, via Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on August 12. The PS5 game, which is also available on PS4 and PC, released back in 2023. And since 2023 it has been a PlayStation console exclusive. It remains unclear if Sony paid for this period of exclusivity or not, but the end result is still the same no matter what. Two years later it is not only coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in about two weeks. but it also said to be coming to Nintendo Switch, and presumably Nintendo Switch 2, sometime this winter.

The game in question is called Viewfinder, which was released by developer Sad Owl Studios and publisher Thunderful Games back on July 18, 2013. At first, it was only available via PS5 and PC, but it did eventually come to PS4 later that same year. And it was one of the gems of 2023.

Upon release, Viewfinder garnered an 84 on Metacritic, bolstered by some perfect 10/10 scores. Meanwhile, it also boasts some solid user reviews. On the PlayStation Store it has a 4.57 out 5 rating following 1,200-plus user reviews. And then on Steam it has a 94 percent approval rating after 8,100-plus user reviews.

“Viewfinder immerses players in a mind-bending first-person puzzle adventure that brings pictures to life by placing them into the world,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Players will embark on an unforgettable story that digs deeper into the ever changing world, human experience and relationships, meaningful and misguided passion for change and overcoming loss.”

How much Viewfinder will cost on the Microsoft Store has not been divulged, but it will presumably be the same as how much it costs elsewhere, which is $24.99. For this, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users can expect a game that is about 4-6 hours long.

