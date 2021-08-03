Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Hades and More Soon

✖

Xbox is delivering on one of its promises made recently by adding Hades, one of 2020’s most talked about games, to the subscription service. The game’s being added later in the month amid the first half of August’s games with more to come before it and afterwards. Nine more games were announced for Xbox Game Pass on Tuesday for a total of 10 games to look forward to up until August 17th.

Along with Hades, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are getting several Electronic Arts games as part of the EA Play deal brokered not long ago. These include a few more games already announced previously from the Codemasters developer which include Dirt 4, Dirt Rally, Dirt Rally 2.0, F1 2020, and Grid. All of those will be added on August 10th for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on consoles since they’ll be added to EA Play, too.

We can't decide which one we're most excited for. what about youhttps://t.co/SIOPfRUwBT pic.twitter.com/Xm4r00fx63 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 3, 2021

The full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of August can be seen below along with details on the platforms they’ll be available for. You’ll also find a preview of the acclaimed Hades game in case you missed out on it when it released previously. It topped our list of the best games of the year in 2020, so it’s certainly worth checking out if you get the chance to do so.

New Xbox Game Pass Games in August

Curse of the Dead Gods (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 5

Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 5

Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 5

Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 5

Skate (Console) EA Play – August 5

Skate 3 (Cloud) EA Play – August 5

Starmancer (Game Preview) (PC) ID@Xbox – August 5

Art of Rally (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 12

Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 13

Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition (PC) – August 17

“Defy the god of the dead as you battle out of the Underworld of Greek myth in this Game of the Year winning rogue-like dungeon crawler,” a preview of Hades read. “You’ll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt.”

The new Xbox Game Pass games will start arriving on August 5th with more to come later in the month.