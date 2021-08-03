McDonald's PS5 Controller Giveaway Gets Canceled

✖

McDonald’s Australia showed off a custom design for the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller and promised that the devices would be given away during an event, but it looks like that’s not happening any longer. As it turns out, Sony never actually authorized the use of its PlayStation controller in a promotion like this, so that prize has been scrapped. Alternate prizes will be given away instead, but none of them have to do with PlayStation any longer.

The controller in question which will now be just a memory since it’s not being given away can be seen below. It’s got fries, a burger, and the McDonald’s colors all over it. It’s a unique device to be sure, but not everybody was feeling the design when it was revealed.

There is a McDonalds-sponsored PS5 controller and it is the absolute worst. pic.twitter.com/jKpdpaq5Xi — Mattias Wahl (@Eruannster) July 30, 2021

To one of the 50 controllers which were supposedly being given away, you had to tune into a special stream on Twitch which would feature a number of different content creators. Doing so would put you in the running to win one, but this stream has since been postponed following the controller authorization mixup.

“Sony PlayStation has not authorised the use of its controller in promotional materials related to the proposed Stream Week event and we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” a statement from McDonald’s given to Press Start said. “McDonald’s stream week has been postponed and Sony PlayStation controllers will not be included in the giveaway.”

The statement continued to say that hoodies commemorating the restaurant’s 50th anniversary in Australia – which was the whole point of the event – would be given away instead alongside 50 channel subscriptions for streamers to give away. New times for the stream have not yet been announced.

Though the McDonald’s DualSense controller won’t be happening any longer, you can still pick up one of the alternate colors for the PlayStation 5 device if you’ve grown tired of the normal white one. Sony announced the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red colors back in May with the two available for $69.99 and $74.99, respectively, but like the PlayStation 5 itself, they can be tricky to find in stock at times.

In related gaming news concerning fast-food promotions, Xbox recently partnered up with Krispy Kreme with Xbox-themed donuts resulting from that collaboration. That partnership was authorized unlike the McDonald’s one, so you can actually get those Xbox donuts if you want.