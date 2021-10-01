New PS5 Game Deals Blow to Xbox Series X

A new PS5 game has dealt a blow to the Xbox Series X and the marketing team at Xbox. During most of the PS4 and Xbox One generation, the “console wars” seem to have been a product of the past. However, towards the end of the generation, when Xbox began to make big moves and position itself as a competitor like it was during the Xbox 360 era, the console wars began to heat back up, and with the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, they are back and perhaps more vehement than ever. One of the big talking points of the console war so far has been how the Xbox Series X is more powerful than the PS5. And this is true. While the PS5 boasts a superior SSD, the Xbox Series X does pack more power. Yet, it’s the PS5 with the first 8K game on console.

The Touryst from Shin’en Multimedia is now available on PS5 where it’s the first native 8K rendered game not just on the PS5, but either next-gen console. In other words, the weaker of the two consoles has beaten the technically superior console to 8K. Does this actually matter? Not really, but in console wars, it’s certainly a talking point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On PS5, the game is said to render at 7680×4320 — at 60 fps — with no tricks like temporal super-sampling or AI upscaling. For those not up to date on the technical terms, all you need to know is that this isn’t easy, hence why it hasn’t been done yet. That said, the achievement is undermined by the fact that the PS5 doesn’t currently support 8K output with HDMI 2.1. It’s also worth noting that just about no one has a display that can take advantage of this achievement and it’s also not going to be an achievement we’re going to see often this generation, as it’s going to be nearly impossible for most games to achieve with the benchmarks of the PS5 and Xbox Series X in mind. But for the console wars, this is a win for the PS5.

For more coverage on PS5, Xbox Series X, and all things gaming — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals — click here.

H/T, Eurogamer.