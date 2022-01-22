PS5 Will Double Xbox Series X Sales in 2022, Says Analyst

The PlayStation 5 should drastically outsell the Xbox Series X/S over the course of 2022, according to one notable industry analyst. Since both Sony and Microsoft released their next-gen video game consoles at the end of 2020, both platforms have been incredibly hard to obtain, despite semi-frequent restocks. And while the PS5 and Xbox Series X are largely still impossible to find on store shelves in a conventional manner, one analyst still thinks that Sony will end up having a much stronger year overall when compared to Microsoft.

According to Ampere Analysis’ Piers Harding-Rolls, the PS5 should outsell the combined sales of both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S at a rate of two-to-one throughout 2022. Specifically, Harding-Rolls estimates that the PS5 will sell somewhere in the neighborhood of 18 million units this year while the Xbox Series X/S will sit closer to 9 million. In addition, he also believes that the stock of both platforms will improve as 2022 continues, which is a good thing for those still pursuing the consoles.

https://twitter.com/AmpereAnalysis/status/1484115737350668288

Perhaps the most interesting twist when it comes to PlayStation and Xbox hardware sales involves the recent acquisition Microsoft has made of Activision Blizzard. Although this deal isn’t set to close until some point in 2023, it shows that the Xbox platform is only going to continue to grow larger in the years to come. As such, will a number of video game players now look to pick up an Xbox console, or will they remain content by only owning a PS5? Only time will tell, but the move of Activision Blizzard could definitely impact hardware sales.

Despite this ongoing battle between Xbox and PlayStation, it’s worth noting that Harding-Rolls doesn’t think either company will have the best year overall. Instead, he projects that the Nintendo Switch will again be the big winner of 2022 and could sell in the range of 21 million units. Given how hot the Switch has been since it released in 2017, and the fact that it’s more readily available to buy, it seems likely that this forecast will prove to be accurate.

Which console manufacturer do you think will be the biggest winner of 2022? And do you think that the PS5 can really double the sales of the Xbox Series X/S this year? Let me know your own thoughts on this matter either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.