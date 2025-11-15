PS5’s 3 Most Played Single Player Games Revealed (Only 1 Is an Exclusive)

This month, the PlayStation 5 is celebrating its 5th anniversary. The console originally launched back in November 2020. In the 5 years since the PS5 first arrived, we’ve seen a ton of new games, new versions of the console, and new controllers released. And in honor of the 5-year mark, Sony is looking back on the console’s life cycle so far. Naturally, that includes a look at the most-played games on the PS5 to date.

According to Sony’s recent 5 years of play post, the PS5 has sold over 84 million units worldwide. PS5 players have also logged over 100 billion hours of gameplay on those consoles over these first five years. But what games have they been playing, exactly? You might think the PS5’s biggest games would be its exclusives, like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. So it’s a bit surprising to learn that the top 3 single-player games feature just one PlayStation exclusive.

PS5 Players Might Love Exclusives, But They Play These Games Even More

Image courtesy of Playstation

PlayStation has put out some big exclusives since the PS5 launched. We’ve seen Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the initial console exclusive release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Yet those titles don’t rank among the top-played games on the console. For multiplayer, there aren’t too many surprises. We’ve got Fortnite, GTA 5, and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 in the top 3 there. Given how popular these franchises are, they’re likely to rest near the top of any console’s list. And when it comes to big PlayStation exclusives, multiplayer games aren’t really the bread and butter, anyway.

Now, when it comes to single-player hits, that’s where things get interesting. You might think that big exclusives are a major selling point for getting a PS5 over another console. That no doubt plays into the decision to buy the console, but as for what players sunk the most time into? The top 3 single-player games, according to the PlayStation blog, are Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, God of War Ragnarok, and Hogwarts Legacy.

Of these PS5 hits, only God of War Ragnarok is a PlayStation exclusive. This game originally released back in 2022 and is available for both PS4 and PS5, as well as PC, but still hasn’t released for other consoles. Meanwhile, the other two most played games on PS5 were multi-platform releases from the start. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla came out in November 2020 right alongside the PS5, but was available day one on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Meanwhile, Hogwarts Legacy arrived in February 2023 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and PC, later widening the net to prior-gen consoles.

Image courtesy of PlayStation

It’s interesting to note the difference between most-played and top sales here, as well. Big exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales do top the 10 best-selling games on PS5. However, they just don’t match the play time potential of open-world games like Hogwarts Legacy. Meanwhile, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla doesn’t even crack the top 10 for sales, but made its way to the top 3 in terms of playtime.

I can’t say it’s surprising to see Hogwarts Legacy and Assassin’s Creed at the top here, or God of War for that matter. But as PlayStation continues to put out exclusives while Xbox leaves them behind, it’s nevertheless noteworthy that only one of the most-played games on the platform is one of those PlayStation-only titles.

What is your most-played game on PS5? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!