Sony Unveils New PlayStation Gaming Monitor That Will Charge Your DualSense Controller

When it comes to gaming, most of us want a nice, crisp display to showcase the graphics in their best light. For PC gamers, that often means investing in a solid monitor, whereas many console fans opt for a high-def TV. But for those who want a desktop experience for the PS5, Sony has just announced its first brand-new option in years. A new 27-inch PlayStation gaming monitor is headed our way in 2026, and it’s bringing in a new feature compared to prior models.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony has previously released dedicated gaming monitors for use with PlayStation consoles, but it’s been a while. The last one released back in 2011 for the PS3, and it measured in at just 24 inches. That makes this newly revealed monitor the first for the PS5 era, and it comes with an added perk. Along with enhanced features for a solid PS5 desktop experience, this new gaming monitor will come with a DualSense Charging Hook. Here’s what we know about the new PlayStation gaming monitor so far.

PlayStation’s New Gaming Monitor Offers Decent Specs, But We Don’t Know What It Costs

Play video

On November 11th, Sony shared the first details of its new 27-inch gaming monitor. This is part of an ongoing effort to make PlayStation gaming more versatile, with options like PlayStation Portal and remote play. Now, gamers who want a crisp desktop experience for their PlayStation consoles are getting a new option in the first dedicated gaming monitor from Sony in over 20 years. The exact release date, along with the specific price point, has not yet been revealed. However, we do have our first look at the overall specs for the new screen.

Here’s what you can expect from Sony’s new 27″ Gaming Monitor when it arrives in 2026, according to the official PlayStation Blog announcement:

A Quad High Definition (QHD) IPS display up to 2560 x 1440 resolution,* so players can game at a comfortable viewing distance from their desk.

High Dynamic Range support with Auto HDR Tone Mapping that automatically adjusts HDR settings during setup on PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles, ensuring rich and vivid picture quality.*

VRR support and refresh rates of up to 120 Hz for smooth and seamless gameplay on PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles, and 240 Hz on compatible PC and Mac devices.

A built-in Charging Hook for a DualSense or DualSense Edge wireless controller (sold separately) that makes it easy for players to get right into gaming.

Two HDMI IN port (ver 2.1) and one DisplayPort IN port (ver 1.4)** for compatibility with PS5, PC, Mac, or other devices

Two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C port that can be used with PlayStation Link Adapters or other devices

Built-in stereo speaker and 3.5mm audio output

Compatibility with select VESA mounting systems for a more flexible display setup

Image courtesy of Sony

These are fairly decent specs for a gaming monitor, though comparable to some other third-party options on the market. The real sell here seems to be the easy PlayStation integration, especially that charging dock for your DualSense controller. If you use your DualSense for PC as well as PS5 gaming like I do, it’s a fairly compelling option to be able to dock and charge the controller right on your monitor. The monitor will also be compatible with PC and Mac, along with the PS5, so it could become your go-to desktop gaming setup.

Many fans are withholding judgment on this newly revealed product pending the official price reveal. Similar, non-Sony-branded gaming monitors like this one tend to run around $300-500, though you can get budget-friendly options from brands like Acer for as low as $180. With the DualSense charger and Sony branding, it’s likely this dedicated gaming monitor will land somewhere on the higher end, with many gamers speculating it will cost $500 or more. Until Sony confirms the launch date and pre-order details, however, the price point remains unknown.

Rival Gaming Monitors Available NOW

If you don’t want to wait, there are several monitors from Sony that you can pick up right now that offer comparable or better performance. These options include the Sony INZONE M9 II 26.9″ gaming monitor ($848), this 27-inch QHD LG UltraGear model ($499.99), and this OMEN by HP 27 inch QHD bundle that comes with two monitors ($699.98).

What do you think of Sony’s new gaming monitor? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!