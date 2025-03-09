New PS6 Teaser Emerges, But Not From Sony

A new tease of the PlayStation 6 has emerged, but it doesn’t come by way of Sony. At this point in time, the PS5 is presumed to be over halfway into its life cycle. With the PS5 Pro having released at the end of this past year, the PS6 will presumably be the next major PlayStation console that will come about. And while the PS6 is still likely years away from seeing the light of day, a new hint at the hardware’s ongoing development has hit the internet.

In a recent post on X, AMD dropped a new update tied to Project Amethyst, which is its ongoing collaboration with Sony. At the end of 2024, Sony announced Project Amethyst and indicated that this endeavor would allow the two companies to figure out what the next upgrade to gaming visuals would look like. While Sony didn’t say anything outright about Project Amethyst and how it will relate to the PS6, it’s presumed that this technology will end up being integral to the next PlayStation platform.

To that end, to coincide with “Radeon Day”, AMD took the opportunity to share an update on Project Amethyst with those interested. AMD teased that FSR 4, which is the next wave of AI-enhanced upscaling, is “looking fantastic” thanks to its work with Sony. It also ended it message by saying that Project Amethyst is only just starting, which clearly tells us that this is a long-term effort that will impact the PS6.

“Happy Radeon Day! We’re proud to collaborate with PlayStation on Project Amethyst,” said the post. “FSR 4 is looking fantastic! Excited for the co-development with Sony Interactive Entertainment on the models used for the FSR 4 upscaler. This is just the beginning. Stay tuned for what’s next!”

For now, we’re left in the dark when it comes to the actual release date of the PS6. Given how Sony operated in the jump from the PS4 to the PS5, though, it seems likely that the next PlayStation console will drop by 2027. This would end up being a seven-year gap between consoles, which is what happened with the PS4 and PS5. If Project Amethyst ends up taking longer to develop, however, this could result in the PS6 not arriving until 2028 or beyond.

Regardless of when the PS6 drops, there are still a number of upcoming exclusives planned to hit PS5 this generation. Some of these games include Marvel’s Wolverine, Ghost of Yotei, Death Stranding 2, and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.