Sony’s Product Pricing Model Changes Spell Disaster For The PS6

One of the biggest points of speculation around the PlayStation 6 is how much it will cost, with the inevitable continuation of Sony’s gaming console series posing many financial questions. Recent business model changes within Sony following fiscal year reports set an unsettling direction for many PlayStation players, leaving many wondering if recent shifts will impact an eventual PS6. If trends are to be believed, the PS6’s pricing model may be quite different from what players expect.

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Other consoles and gaming devices have been increasing in price beyond what Sony has been selling with the PlayStation. For example, the Steam Machine console from Valve has its price listed around $800-900, at least from initial rumors and listings. This is already a higher cost than the PlayStation 5 and other current consoles, but rising production costs are evening those sales numbers across the board.

Sony Claims That Business Model Approaches Are Changing For All Future Products

According to an investment report shared by Polygon, Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki told investors that the price or release of the PS6 are still unknown, but other changes were taking place. One comment on this topic is drawing attention, where Totoki states that “We would like to think about various simulations…including changing business models to come up with the best solution and strategy.” The “problem” trying to be solved in this case is the rising cost of digital product production, which would include the manufacturing of the PS5, PS6, and other devices.

The idea of “changing business models” is extremely nebulous, especially when you consider that the current Sony gameplan revolves around digital software, network services, and hardware products like the PS5. PlayStation Plus subscriptions and console hardware are at the forefront of Sony’s success, but the volatile nature of current electronics market may have to force the change Totoki is talking about. Already, there are several changes to pricing and services PlayStation provides.

The focus on new live service titles at PlayStation are but one example of their shifting direction, but the price hikes on the PS5 are another indicator of how pricing plans are moving around. The PS5 has jumped in price by around $100-150 as of April 2026, making the high-end PS5 Pro console cost a whopping $899.99 as a result. This is a ridiculous increase for a number of regions, with a console selling for nearly $1,000 being something fans would never expect even 10 years ago.

PlayStation Console Price Hikes Already Show How Dire Electronic Manufacturing Has Become

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

The market behind building a gaming console is consistently getting worse, mainly due to the boom of AI in recent years. The emphasis on constructing AI software has drastically raised the price of memory, RAM, and other hardware for all digital manufacturing. Making a PS5 is simply more expensive than it ever has been before, with aspects of storage and fidelity almost impossible if the right parts can’t be gained. This is likely the leading factor that caused the PS5 price to skyrocket, and is what also prevents new PS6 news.

Even eventual discounts on a potential PS6 could still cause it to be the most expensive gaming console ever released. The “changing business models” Sony is trying to do will inevitably have to change how they sell a console at all, in order to not deter players trying to get in on the next generation of games. Exclusivity might draw in players with the money to spend, but the predatory ideas of how Sony can sell the PS6 reflects just how dire the rising costs are within the industry.

Alternate Plans To Sell The PlayStation 6 Might Alienate Fans Everywhere

Image Courtesy of PlayStation

Although it’s impossible to tell which business models Sony will try to apply to the PS6, similar shifts in other markets might provide some hints. For example, Sony might try to sell the console on a repayment plan, similar to a smart phone. Players may be able to buy a PS6 the moment it launches, but will subsequently have to pay additional costs to match the total price before they “own” the gaming device at all. Other options could include:

Making Cloud Streaming or PS Plus Mandatory To Reduce Manufacture Costs

Rental Contracts Without Lengthy Month to Month Requirements

Hardware Bundles To Make The Overall Price Seem Smaller

All Access Payment Plans That Include The Console And Subscription Services

Making Sure The PS6 Comes Without A Disc For Purely Digital Gaming

Any of these options would have their own pros and cons, but all of them share one thing in common — fans would hate having to do more than spending a flat amount of money up front for their console. For decades, buying a PlayStation console has been as easy as ordering one online or paying a flat rate when they appear in stores. While not a perfect system (as seen with PS5 shortages and scalping), most players would desperately avoid having to pay for the PS6 through rental systems, all-access plans, or larger bundles.

The problem is, fans will inevitably complain if the PS6 has a flat rate similar to the PS5, as it will be extraordinarily high compared to the previous console. Much like the Steam Machine, the PS6 is estimated to be anywhere between $800-1,000, and that’s not considering multiple editions or Pro versions that could exist. However, the biggest disaster for the PlayStation 6 is how it could change console gaming into something more grounded in live service, forcing players into constant payment plans that have plagued other electronic industries.

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