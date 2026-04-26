CD Projekt Red Giving Away Witcher Game for Just $1.49

CD Projekt Red has discounted The Witcher series, which includes discounting one game to just $1.49. In the RPG genre, The Witcher trilogy stands out as one of the best. The first game was a cult-classic not known by many, but by the end of the trilogy, everyone knew the series. To this end, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the best-selling games of all time, in addition to being one of the best games of all time. Of course, the first game is credited for starting the series, which makes it noteworthy. Meanwhile, there are a surprising number of fans of the Polish RPG series who actually think the second game in the series is the best game in it. As you may know, the second game was far more popular than the first, but it failed to take the series mainstream. That happened with the third game. Whatever game you prefer, all three games have deep discounts.

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To this end, until May 3, The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut is 85% off on Steam, which means it is available for just $1.49. It has never been cheaper than this. Meanwhile, the second game in the series, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition, has the same discount until May 3, which means it is available for just $2.99. It has also never been cheaper than this. Then, also on Steam, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available for $7.99 or $9.99 if you want the Complete Edition with all the DLC. Alternatively, Steam also has a bundle with all three games available for just $11.22, down from $63.

The Witcher Spin-Offs and DLC Discounted Too

Also featured in the deals are Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales for $3.99, The Witcher Adventure Game for $1.99, and Reigns: The Witcher for $4.79. Lastly, The Witcher 3’s two expansions are included in the deals. To this end, Hearts of Stone is available for $1.99, and Blood and Wine is available for $3.99.

All of the deals above are limited to Steam; however, there are similar deals for some of the games and DLC above available on the Nintendo eShop as well, but the prices are a little higher.

Most of these prices are the cheapest said game or DLC has ever been on Steam or the Nintendo eShop, so there’s no point in waiting for much of this to get any cheaper in the future, because most of it won’t.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening right now on the ComicBook Forum.